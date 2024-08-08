Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports.
Hycroft Mining Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of HYMC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 96,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.60. Hycroft Mining has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72.
About Hycroft Mining
