Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports.

Hycroft Mining Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of HYMC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 96,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.60. Hycroft Mining has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

