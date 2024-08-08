Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.30 EPS

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $1.30, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 42.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HY traded down $11.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.51. 322,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,855. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $84.44. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several research firms have issued reports on HY. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Northland Securities raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

