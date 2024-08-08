iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Declares $0.82 Quarterly Dividend

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of TSE:IAG traded up C$1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$94.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,204. The firm has a market cap of C$9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$87.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$87.75. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$77.61 and a 1 year high of C$94.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.17.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Research analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 10.3022222 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. CIBC raised shares of iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on iA Financial from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$90.94.

In related news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.41, for a total value of C$452,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,207. In other news, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,400 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total value of C$496,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.41, for a total transaction of C$452,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,207. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,331 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

