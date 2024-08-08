IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $35.86. 701,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,730. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.87. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $47.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDYA shares. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,206,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,644 shares of company stock worth $4,832,228. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

