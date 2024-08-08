IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IDYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.08.

NASDAQ IDYA traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.58. 730,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,520. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.25. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,206,878.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 637.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

