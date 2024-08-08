IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2024

IDEX (NYSE:IEXFree Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.33.

IDEX Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:IEX traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.23. 179,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,964. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in IDEX by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 38.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in IDEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

