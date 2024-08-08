iExec RLC (RLC) Market Cap Achieves $104.30 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00002420 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $104.30 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010366 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,164.54 or 0.97667632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007889 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007704 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011610 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.36663957 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $3,777,750.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

