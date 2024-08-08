IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.40% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IGM. TD Securities upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.86.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.
