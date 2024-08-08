Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ILMN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Illumina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.57.

ILMN traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.85. 4,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $195.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,245,041 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,505,409,000 after buying an additional 66,528 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,878,495 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $957,762,000 after purchasing an additional 302,222 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Illumina by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,736,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $787,725,000 after acquiring an additional 460,649 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 2,232.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,418 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,538 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $317,267,000 after acquiring an additional 204,043 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

