Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $242.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,876. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Illumina has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $195.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,245,041 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,505,409,000 after acquiring an additional 66,528 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,878,495 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $957,762,000 after purchasing an additional 302,222 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 8.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,736,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $787,725,000 after purchasing an additional 460,649 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2,232.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,418 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Illumina by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,538 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $317,267,000 after purchasing an additional 204,043 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

