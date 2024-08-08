Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Issues Earnings Results

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports.

Immuneering Price Performance

Shares of Immuneering stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.61. Immuneering has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $10.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMRX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Immuneering from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

