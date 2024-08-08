Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Shares Up 15%

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 15% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.85 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.85 ($0.10). 149,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 276,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.83 ($0.09).

Indus Gas Stock Up 15.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £14.36 million, a PE ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.81.

About Indus Gas

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

