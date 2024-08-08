Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $315.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $49,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $59,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $83,000. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

