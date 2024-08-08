Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in Infosys were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the first quarter worth $189,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie raised Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Infosys Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:INFY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,944,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,916,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $22.94.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

