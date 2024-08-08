InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:IHT opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 million, a PE ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.33.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
