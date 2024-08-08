InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IHT opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 million, a PE ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.33.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

In related news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.04 per share, with a total value of $52,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,252,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,829,831.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 400 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $528.96 per share, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,251,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,055,804.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 200 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $264.04 per share, for a total transaction of $52,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,252,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,829,831.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 900 shares of company stock valued at $380,942. 73.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

