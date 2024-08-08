Insider Buying: B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90) Insider Purchases £1,474.98 in Stock

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report) insider Ronny Breivik bought 49,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £1,474.98 ($1,884.96).

Ronny Breivik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Ronny Breivik purchased 33,000 shares of B90 stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £990 ($1,265.18).

B90 stock opened at GBX 2.95 ($0.04) on Thursday. B90 Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 7.43 ($0.09). The company has a market capitalization of £12.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.03.

B90 Company Profile

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It also engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.

