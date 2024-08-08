Insider Buying: CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Director Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) Director Joseph P. Slattery acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $24,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CVRx stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.49. 340,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,248. CVRx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $33.13. The company has a market capitalization of $183.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 12.18.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million. CVRx had a negative net margin of 122.52% and a negative return on equity of 72.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CVRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CVRx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CVRx from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on CVRx from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair cut CVRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVRx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CVRx in the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CVRx by 28.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVRx in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

