Insider Buying: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) CEO Purchases $111,920.00 in Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $111,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $53.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.53. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $50.79 and a twelve month high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,435,000 after buying an additional 531,504 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $28,572,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Matador Resources by 14,874.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 424,665 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Matador Resources by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 329,522 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,747,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

