Insider Buying: Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Director Buys $30,832.80 in Stock

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 580 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.16 per share, with a total value of $30,832.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 368,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,565,963.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Red River Bancshares Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.89. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $337.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.63.
Red River Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.68%.
Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.
