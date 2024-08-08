Insider Buying: Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) VP Buys 33,000 Shares of Stock

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.77 per share, with a total value of $1,642,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 47,546,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,379,400.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RRR traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.04. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The company had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $1,238,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,839,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $6,595,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,897,000. 47.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.