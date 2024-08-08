Insider Buying: Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) Director William Albert Washington purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,200.00.

Rupert Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

RUP stock opened at C$4.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$864.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.52.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Rupert Resources from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

About Rupert Resources

(Get Free Report)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.