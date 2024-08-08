Insider Selling: Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) VP Sells $86,737.50 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $86,737.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,880.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arteris Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ AIP opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.12. Arteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $9.54.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 229.27% and a negative net margin of 68.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIP. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arteris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Arteris by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 215,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 129,692 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arteris by 25.2% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 711,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 143,385 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arteris by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 58,620 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arteris by 28.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 117,312 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Stories

