Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Major Shareholder Sells 7,680 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $207,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,510,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,070,324.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ventures Lllp Link also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 380 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $10,187.80.

EverQuote Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of EVER traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,932. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $802.15 million, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EverQuote last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EVER shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 446.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

