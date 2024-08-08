Insider Selling: FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Sells $203,720.00 in Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $203,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,187 shares in the company, valued at $26,645,913.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, July 1st, Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $236,000.00.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.12. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $63.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FORM has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

