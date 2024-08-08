Insider Selling: Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Insider Sells 5,093 Shares of Stock

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,927.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Hologic Price Performance
Hologic stock opened at $81.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average of $75.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.99. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $84.15.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HOLX
Institutional Trading of Hologic
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $217,529,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hologic by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,507,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,797,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Hologic by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 397,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after purchasing an additional 113,050 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 176,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.3% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,184,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $170,297,000 after purchasing an additional 338,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hologic
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.