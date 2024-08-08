Insider Selling: Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Director Sells 13,185 Shares of Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) Director William Dean Hansen sold 13,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $303,386.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,758.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

PRDO traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 374,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.12. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $26.40.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRDO shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on Perdoceo Education from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,934,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,978,000 after purchasing an additional 721,122 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 979.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 750,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after buying an additional 681,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,380,000 after buying an additional 366,202 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 177,286 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth $3,634,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Further Reading

