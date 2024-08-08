Insider Selling: Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) CAO Sells 6,424 Shares of Stock

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $497,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,778 shares in the company, valued at $524,549.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded up $2.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.23. 2,166,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average is $66.88. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $79.10.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $300.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.17 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PLNT shares. TD Cowen raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Dorsal Capital Management LP bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,500,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,978,000. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 1,741,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,103,000 after buying an additional 1,296,140 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,674,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 97.7% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,381,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,546,000 after purchasing an additional 682,863 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

