Insider Selling: Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) CEO Sells 12,327 Shares of Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 12,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $91,466.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 856,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,358,331.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zhenya Lindgardt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Zhenya Lindgardt sold 26,867 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $217,891.37.

Sera Prognostics Stock Up 0.1 %

SERA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,739. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $241.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 11,843.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERA. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter valued at $18,420,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 584,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 209,762 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 75,441 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

Featured Articles

