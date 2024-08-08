Insider Selling: Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) VP Sells $78,464.00 in Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $78,464.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Silgan Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $48.75 on Thursday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Silgan had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 127,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Silgan by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Silgan by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 73,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

