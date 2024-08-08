Insider Selling: Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) EVP Sells $514,188.00 in Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $514,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,748.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Roger Dankel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $174.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.00. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.93 and a 12-month high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $596.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Institutional Trading of Simpson Manufacturing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

