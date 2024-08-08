Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CRO Sells $36,984.00 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $36,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Vassil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $2,555,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Jonathan Vassil sold 4,712 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $120,815.68.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $1,289,500.00.

NYSE TOST opened at $22.72 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 1.76.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Toast's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TOST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,184,000 after buying an additional 150,425 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,270,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,078,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 1,542.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 53,846 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

