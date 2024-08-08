Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $195.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Inspire Medical Systems updated its FY24 guidance to $0.60-0.80 EPS.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 28.3 %

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $41.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.55. 2,338,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,019. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.32 and a 200-day moving average of $182.70. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $263.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INSP shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.79.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

