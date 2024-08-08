Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Earns Hold Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their hold rating on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IAS. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $10.66 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,066.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $129.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.31 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $25,379.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 145,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $62,387.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,969.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $25,379.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,049.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,785 shares of company stock worth $240,225. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the first quarter worth about $3,257,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 91,396 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth about $2,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,649,000 after purchasing an additional 780,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth about $11,144,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

