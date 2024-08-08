Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 22,179 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Intel by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

Intel Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 97,710,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,365,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average of $36.32. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.