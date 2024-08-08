Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IPAR. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.75.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IPAR

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.70. 217,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,999. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.02 and a 200 day moving average of $129.92. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.