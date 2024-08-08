International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 49.7% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 6,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.44. 2,417,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $176.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.54.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines



International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

