Internet Computer Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.44 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.44 billion and $94.25 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $7.35 or 0.00012317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00036588 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008438 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,528,168 coins and its circulating supply is 468,439,239 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.