Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target Cut to $79.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $83.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.55.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ITCI traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $73.41. The company had a trading volume of 283,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,135. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.37 and its 200-day moving average is $70.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.28 and a beta of 1.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $337,193.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $337,193.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,225,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,438,000 after purchasing an additional 131,679 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,854,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after buying an additional 227,439 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,475,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,270,000 after buying an additional 219,445 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,744,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,723,000 after buying an additional 191,416 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $85,744,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

