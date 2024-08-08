Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 79.2% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $13.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $622.52. 235,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,678. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $473.56 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $622.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $633.79. The company has a market cap of $174.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

