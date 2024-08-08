Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Stock Position Trimmed by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,203,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,410,000 after purchasing an additional 27,661 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 77,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 330,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,207. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $19.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.073 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.