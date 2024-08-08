Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stake Cut by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,074,842.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,707,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,019 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,376,000 after acquiring an additional 857,423 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,380,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 219,855 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,027,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,083,000 after purchasing an additional 191,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 461,692 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PGX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.70. 3,614,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,490,803. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

