io.net (IO) Trading 33.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

io.net (IO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, io.net has traded down 33.7% against the dollar. One io.net token can currently be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00002891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. io.net has a market capitalization of $153.24 million and $144.01 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

io.net Profile

io.net’s launch date was June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. io.net’s official message board is ionet.medium.com. The official website for io.net is io.net.

io.net Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 95,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 1.76586924 USD and is up 6.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $75,934,810.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire io.net should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy io.net using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

