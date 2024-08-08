IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 111.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Shares of NYSE:IONQ traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,131,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,896. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.06. IonQ has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 671.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IonQ will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $46,835.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,393.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $46,835.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,393.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $77,377.23. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 687,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,427,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $160,585. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 4,824.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the second quarter worth about $81,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of IonQ by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

