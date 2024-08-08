iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP Sells $51,366.08 in Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) EVP Mervin Smith sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $51,366.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,477.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $68.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.19. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $124.11.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $148.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.15 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 75.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 79,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period.

IRTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $134.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

