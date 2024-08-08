iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($3.77)-($3.31) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($3.00). The company issued revenue guidance of $765-$800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.92 million. iRobot also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -3.770–3.310 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday.

Get iRobot alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on iRobot

iRobot Stock Down 14.8 %

IRBT stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.31. 1,432,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,008. iRobot has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $238.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.19). iRobot had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 99.56%. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.