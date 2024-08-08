iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Position Reduced by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704,920 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IXC stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.53. 68,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.54.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.