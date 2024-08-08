iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

EFV stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.17. 1,512,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

