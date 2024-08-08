iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,549 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,118,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.59. 547,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,558. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $115.43. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

