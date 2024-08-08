iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ITA traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.51. 301,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

