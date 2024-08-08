Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITUB traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 24,436,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,338,883. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0031 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading

